Share This: Ben Affleck Explains Why His Take On The Batman Never Took Flight Jon

After many months of uncertainty, a string of updates regarding The Batman arrived in January. For one, director Matt Reeves revealed what he has planned for The Caped Crusader. “It’s very much a point-of-view-driven, noir Batman tale,” he said. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.”

Around the same time, it was revealed that Ben Affleck has retired from the title role. It seems Reeves has decided to take Batman in a younger direction, but that doesn’t explain what happened to the film Affleck once planned to write and direct. In a new interview, the actor/filmmaker shed some light on that film’s failure to launch. “I was trying to figure out how to crack it,” he explained. “And I was never happy enough with it where I thought it was worth going out and making it because I just didn’t want to do a version that I wasn’t really excited by.”

Matt Reeves’ take on The Batman doesn’t have a release date yet, but you can expect it to hit theatres some time in 2021.



