Batman Producer Tells Fans Not To Worry About Robert Pattinson

When Robert Pattinson landed the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman trilogy, some fans (not us) were predictably perturbed. Speaking at Germany’s CCXP Cologne convention, veteran Batman producer Michael E. Uslan reminded Pattinson’s detractors that casting complaints have dogged the franchise for over three decades—and they’re usually wrong. As an illustration of this, he recalls one of Christopher Nolan’s most divisive casting decisions.

“Word goes out that for The Dark Knight he is casting Heath Ledger as the Joker,” he said, recalling that the actor was best known for Brokeback Mountain at the time. “The fan reaction was berserk, ‘How dare you cast some gay cowboy to play the Joker? He’ll destroy the character forever!’ And then of course after they see the movie, they never want anyone else to be the Joker.”

As far as Uslan is concerned, it’s not his place to judge a director’s casting decisions—until the film is finished. “My position is this: trust the filmmaker and give the filmmaker, and the filmmaker’s vision, the benefit of the doubt,” he explained. “Then wait ’till you see the movie. And then once you see the movie, judge the hell out of it. But I think that’s really the formula going forward. I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t be more enthused, as a Batman fan, that Matt Reeves is the filmmaker in charge and has selected Robert Pattinson to be his next Batman.”

The Batman arrives in theatres on June 25, 2021.




