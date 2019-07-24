How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Batman Producer Tells Fans Not To Worry About Robert Pattinson

July 24, 2019
Jon
batman-producer-robert-pattinson-casting

When Robert Pattinson landed the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman trilogy, some fans (not us) were predictably perturbed. Speaking at Germany’s CCXP Cologne convention, veteran Batman producer Michael E. Uslan reminded Pattinson’s detractors that casting complaints have dogged the franchise for over three decades—and they’re usually wrong. As an illustration of this, he recalls one of Christopher Nolan’s most divisive casting decisions.

“Word goes out that for The Dark Knight he is casting Heath Ledger as the Joker,” he said, recalling that the actor was best known for Brokeback Mountain at the time. “The fan reaction was berserk, ‘How dare you cast some gay cowboy to play the Joker? He’ll destroy the character forever!’ And then of course after they see the movie, they never want anyone else to be the Joker.”

As far as Uslan is concerned, it’s not his place to judge a director’s casting decisions—until the film is finished. “My position is this: trust the filmmaker and give the filmmaker, and the filmmaker’s vision, the benefit of the doubt,” he explained. “Then wait ’till you see the movie. And then once you see the movie, judge the hell out of it. But I think that’s really the formula going forward. I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t be more enthused, as a Batman fan, that Matt Reeves is the filmmaker in charge and has selected Robert Pattinson to be his next Batman.”

The Batman arrives in theatres on June 25, 2021.


Trending
RELATED
rutger-hauer-tribute-lead
News
Here Are Rutger Hauer’s 5 Best Movie Roles
News
Are Quentin Tarantino And Uma Thurman Planning Kill Bill, Vol. 3?
san-diego-comic-con-highlights-2019
News
5 San Diego Comic-Con Highlights You Don’t Want To Miss
avengers-endgame-highest-grossing-film
News
You Did It, True Believers: Avengers: Endgame Is Now The Highest-Grossin...