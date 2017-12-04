Share This: Is Captain America Going To Die? And 9 More Avengers: Infinity War Questions Crystal

With over 230 million views worldwide, the epic first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War wracked up more views in a single day than any other trailer ever. And it’s easy to see why. With all of its superhero spectacle and heart-pounding action, the Infinity War trailer is more than a theatrical promo for a long-anticipated film; it’s the emotional culmination of a journey that started 10 years ago with the release of Iron Man. It truly is the end of an era for Marvel.

It’s a film that, in Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige’s own words, will “bring almost every single hero” that the studio has introduced on the big screen for the time. (As many as 30 characters will appear in Infinity War—and those are just the ones that have been confirmed.) As such, it’s definitely a lot to take in all at once.

But don’t worry: We’re here to help. We’ve assembled all of our burning questions in one place, so that we can work through our emotions together.

1. Does this mean Steve Rogers is Nomad or Nah?

Things aren’t looking good for ole Cap. Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, the former leader of the Avengers has seemingly gone rogue, leading many fans to believe that Steve Rogers will be going by a new name in Infinity War: Nomad. The character’s alter ego was established in the comics after Rogers became disillusioned by the U.S. government. (Timely.)

Cap’s alternate identity has long been rumoured to appear in Infinity War—actor Sebastian Stan even fueled more speculation last month — but his haggard appearance in the trailer all but confirms that Steve Rogers has ditched the stars and stripes for good. (He’s also ditched his razor, but that’s another story.)

The Steve we meet in the Infinity War trailer is cloaked in darkness, and according to T’Challa, he’s also missing his Vibranium shield. It’s a good thing he’s on Wakanda, the Vibranium capital of the world. That should come in handy.

2. Oh God, Captain America is going to die, isn’t he?

As for what this all has to do with Captain America’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s simple, really: Chris Evans’s contract ends with Avengers 4. So while Cap may survive Infinity War, his days in the MCU are numbered—and with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel on the docket for Avengers 4, it seems like the perfect opportunity to pass the baton.

3. Who is Loki giving the Tesseract to?

Loki, we were all rooting for you!!! If you’ve seen Thor: Ragnarok, then you know that Loki found the Tesseract when he entered Odin’s vault to resurrect Surtur. We never saw Loki steal the Tesseract, but we didn’t need to—the mischievous gleam in his eyes said it all. The Infinity Wartrailer shows Loki holding the Tesseract and presenting it to someone. Could that someone be Thanos? Most definitely.

Feige confirmed that the Tesseract is the Space Stone, which is one of the five Infinity Stones Thanos needs to complete his Infinity Gauntlet—you know, the thing he’s been trying to accomplish for the past 10 years. So it makes perfect sense that Loki, given his history, would betray his brother Thor and hand Thanos the very thing he needs to have unlimited power in return for immunity. Loki’s too smart to get in the middle of a fight he knows he can’t win.

4. How does Bruce Banner end up in the New York Sanctum Sactorum with Doctor Strange?

In the first mid-credits scene following Ragnarok, Thor’s ship—the one harbouring the last-surviving Asgardians, as well as Loki, Valkyrie, Hulk, and Korg—was bound for Earth, until it encountered a bigger, more ominous-looking spacecraft en route. While we don’t know for certain who was behind the wheel of that other ship, it appeared to be Thanos. If that’s the case, then it makes sense that everyone on that ship would somehow be split up. Hulk crash-lands on Earth and winds up falling through the ceiling of Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum (lucky him), while (spoiler) Thor, all bloody and beaten, gets splattered across the Guardians’ window shield in deep space. Whoever is in that ship is clearly bad news.

5. Is Peter Parker going to be OK?

We’re a little worried for Peter. As evidenced in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker doesn’t always think before he rushes into action. His desire to help people is just too strong. So when Peter senses danger in the trailer—by way of his newly minted spider sense—he literally jumps at the chance to help. It looks as if Thanos has opened a portal in the sky over the Sanctum. Why, you ask? Because Doctor Strange uses the Time Stone inside the Eye of Agamotto to manipulate time, and Thanos wants to get his giant hands on that stone.

It looks like Peter (in his new Spider-Man suit) will join Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Doctor Strange, and Wong in defending New York from Thanos’s attack, but at some point he and Iron Man find themselves on another planet, a dusty wasteland where Spidey ultimately meets his match in the Mad Titan. That bloody hand Tony appears to be holding in the trailer? Yeah, that probably belongs to Peter.

6. What’s with the giant battle in Wakanda?

Of the five Infinity Stones, only one stone is still unaccounted for in the MCU: the Soul Stone. In the comics, the stone allows the bearer to manipulate all life in the universe. (So, yeah, it’s dangerous if it falls into the wrong hands.) Since there’s only one more film left before Infinity War, it’s extremely likely that the Soul Stone is being kept in Wakanda. Given its immense power, it’s highly feasible that it would reside in the most isolated and protected place in the world. The stone will probably pop up in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. Hence the giant battle in Wakanda featuring Earth’s mightiest heroes, the Wakandan army, and the Dora Milaje.

7. Can Vision live without the Mind Stone?

Simply put, no. The stone embedded in the center of his forehead, otherwise known as the Mind Stone, is Vision’s power source; it grants him his consciousness and gives him life. Without it, Vision would be an empty shell. In one particularly harrowing scene from the trailer, one of Thanos’s children from the Black Order attempts to take the Mind Stone from Vision, which will be 100 percent detrimental to the humanoid if successful.

It’s a shame, too. He looked so happy with Scarlet Witch.

8. How did Thanos get the Power Stone?

The Power Stone appears to be the first gem in Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet in the trailer, but we have no idea how it got there. The last time we saw it, the stone was on the planet Xandar. At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy, the Guardians recovered the stone from Ronan, put it in a new protective orb, and gave it to the Nova Corps to protect. Apparently, the Nova Corps did a poor job of keeping it safe. This also probably means R.I.P Xandar, since the Power Stone gives the bearer the ability to destroy planets.

9. Will there finally be a scene between three of the four Famous Chrises?

There’s got to be at least one, right? We know Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt will be sharing some major screen time together now that Thor is stuck with the Guardians. As for Evans, his feet are firmly planted on planet Earth. It seems like there are two major battles in this trailer—the battle in Wakanda (with Cap, Black Panther, Black Widow, Falcon, Hulk, Bucky, and War Machine) and the battle on this alien planet (with the Guadians, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange). However, this being Marvel, we wouldn’t be surprised if key characters were digitally removed from certain scenes to keep fans guessing. There’s no way Marvel will spend hundreds of millions of dollars on Infinity War and not give us a scene with all of the Marvel Chrises.

10. Where’s Hawkeye?

LOL. Just kidding. No one cares. (Except for his lovely family, of course. Maybe he’s just having a nice time relaxing on his farm!)

Avengers: Infinity War hits theatres May 4, 2018.