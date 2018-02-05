How do you want to login to your Space account?

Avengers: Infinity War

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Spot Promises Marvel’s Greatest Hits

February 5, 2018
Jon
avengers

The longer the Marvel Cinematic Universe sticks around, the more sprawling and unwieldy it gets. For fans, that’s definitely a good thing, as you can see from reactions to the new Super Bowl spot for Avengers: Infinity War, which promises a many-movies-in-one experience. Although the core Avengers have been comfortable in one another’s company for several years, they’re now sharing the screen with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and a pair of relative MCU newcomers: Black Panther and Spider-Man.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true greatest hits experience without at least one new addition to spice things up, which explains Thanos’ late-teaser cameo.

While Marvel’s official synopsis acknowledges this as the summation of a decade’s worth of superhero filmmaking, it also promises something exciting and new: “An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their superhero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theatres May 4.

