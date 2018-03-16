Share This: New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Has Us Very Worried For Captain America Crystal

Thanos has arrived. After 10 years of movies and three cinematic phases, the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin) has finally emerged from the shadows of deep space to confront Earth’s mightiest heroes face to face—and things, it seems, do not look good for our super-powered friends, especially Captain America (Chris Evans).

In the latest trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) delivers an ominous message to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.): “The entire time I knew him, he only ever had one goal: to wipe out half the universe. If he gets all the Infinity Stones, he can do it with the snap of his fingers.” Oh snap.

There’s a lot of new footage in this trailer, including a glimpse of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) swinging into action from the side of a school bus, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) telling Stark his plan “sucks” (yikes), the Black Order’s Ebony Maw doing something truly terrible to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Thanos and Cap going head to head. Somebody get this stubborn man a Vibranium helmet!!!

This sadly does not bode well for Steve Rogers’s chances of making it out of Infinity War alive.

Plus, there’s lots of Wakanda action (Shuri!) and some much-needed humor to help ease the sting of watching the Avengers get their asses kicked, repeatedly.

So choose your “made-up name” and meet us at the theatre on April 27, 2018. We’ll be the ones screaming.