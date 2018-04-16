Share This: Avengers: Infinity War Directors Promise They ‘Did Not Forget’ Hawkeye Alissa

When new Hawkeye visuals were missing from the Avengers: Infinity War build-up, fans noticed. It simply can’t be accidental that the Marvel staple has been absent from all the highly anticipated film’s trailers, TV spots, and posters! Now, after months of worry, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have offered a bit of reassurance to fans of the Jeremy Renner-portrayed superhero.

“We keep saying patience is a virtue. We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner,” Joe told Joe.ie in a new interview. “We just cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play.”

This update should offer some relief that Hawkeye is indeed a part of the epic continuation, even if specifics of his participation are still a mystery.

With the question of the archer’s whereabouts plaguing fans for months, some have speculated that Renner’s character will follow the comic book storyline of Hawkeye shedding his identity in favor of the darker Ronin.

This theory remains totally unconfirmed, but that hasn’t stopped the directing duo from teasing fans about Hawkeye’s fate. Just after the interview dropped, the Russo brothers updated the cover photo on their official Facebook page with a meme of Renner saying, “Everyone keeps asking, ‘Where is Clint?’ No one’s asking, ‘How is Clint?'”

It’s not clear whether this indicates that we should be concerned about the well-being of Hawkeye (whose non-superhero name is Clint Barton) or if the brothers are just trying to get a rise out of us all, so my plan is to relax into the positive news that Hawkeye is here for the long game.

For added hopefulness, please enjoy this placating image of Hawkeye smack dab on the newly released cover of the art book The Road To Infinity War, graciously shared on Friday (April 13) by Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development, Ryan Meinerding.