I Wish I Had Time To Watch Avengers: Endgame 110 Times Like This Person Did

If you thought your dedication to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was serious, you may want to meet the brave soul who’s watched the film 110 times—yes, really. And no, this feat required no Infinity Stones or time travel, just a very large commitment and a lot of sitting in a theatre.

Perhaps inspired by the heroics of the Avengers, Florida resident, Agustin Alanis settled on own his quest and shared with People that he wanted to beat the Guinness World Record for most cinema productions attended for the same film. Naturally, the previous record was set by another Avengers fan, Anthony “Nem” Mitchell, who saw Avengers: Infinity War 103 times in 2018.

As the Miami-Herald pointed out, Alanis has already technically beat the record; he was up to his 116th viewing as of Thursday (June 13)—which means he’s technically Hulk-smashed the record. Unfortunately, he can’t claim the official title of world record holder until Guinness approves his paperwork.

In order to complete his viewing task, which honestly seems more daunting than taking on Thanos, Alanis has kept a tight schedule. “I go twice on weekdays; Saturday and Sunday, four to five times, (which) is the most I can because of the movie being 3 hours and 2 minutes long,” he told CNN. He’s kept track of his viewings on Twitter, and so far he’s shared a selfie every time he sees the film. When he’s not re-watching the movie, he told CNN that he works a supervisor for his family’s construction business.

Beating a world record might be enough for some, but Alanis wants to go above and beyond the previous record set by Mitchell. As long as the movie is still in theatres, he wants to keep going, and he told CNN that he might reach 200 viewings.

As for what motivated him in this arduous endeavour, Alanais pointed to the film’s continued success. “I had bought tickets to watch it five times on the opening weekend so I wouldn’t miss a thing,” he said. “Then, I started going every single day, posting my rounds or views because I really love the film. After seeing how Endgame was shattering records and making history, I decided to do it to.”

Avengers: Endgame has raked in more than $825 million dollars domestically since opening on April 26, 2019, and although no one has crunched the numbers, it’s likely that Alanis contributed quite a chunk of change to that record-breaking total.



