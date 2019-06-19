Share This: Avengers: Endgame Is Coming Back To Theatres With New Footage Brittany

Not quite ready to move on from Avengers: Endgame? Great! You don’t have to, now that there’s a new version of the film with additional footage debuting in theatres.

Avengers: Endgame is aiming for a second run in theaters across the country as early as next weekend, and you’ll get to see some new scenes that didn’t survive the cuts from the original version.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the new version is indeed on the way to ComicBook.com during the Spider-Man: Far From Home press event in London.

“We are doing that,” said Feige. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.” Next weekend! That means you have time to see Spider-Man: Far From Home before you jump back into the world of Avengers, which is basically the best news ever for true believers around the world.

So just like that, the head of Marvel basically let us know it was totally fine to rush back into theatres and see the movie a handful of extra times, because now there’s new footage to sift through in addition to the majesty of the original. And if you’ve seen it, you know all about all those memorable moments that you’ll be dying to experience once more.

Endgame is still doing phenomenally well at the box office, having earned a total of $2.743 billion since debuting in theatres. It’s still not quite caught up with James Cameron’s Avatar, which managed to earn a whopping $2.788 billion throughout the length of its theatrical run. These new showings will no doubt help push Avengers: Endgame to the top. Perhaps that’s the point of all this to begin with? It could very well be.

Official theatrical dates for the new version of the film have yet to be announced, so keep an eye out for those when they start going up. Then, clear your schedule. You’ve got some serious movie-watching to do.



