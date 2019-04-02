How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Avengers: Endgame

The Latest Avengers: Endgame Teaser Is The Most Emotional Yet

April 2, 2019
Brittany
avengers-endgame-teaser-new-footage

Earth’s mightiest heroes have joined forces once more for an explosive final round, and we’re as here for it as any self-respecting Avengers fan can be.

Marvel dropped another surprise Avengers: Endgame teaser on Tuesday (April 2), with a whole new round of new footage that hopefully isn’t a bunch of footage strewn together to purposefully mislead and confuse us (we’re side-eyeing you right now, trailer editors).

This time around, the heroes left from the end of Avengers: Infinity War assemble, as Avengers are wont to do, to figure out where to go from here in an attempt to avenge the fallen, as the movie’s latest trailers attest.

This emotional clip gives us a hefty dose of feels, with a hug from Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) to Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) and a hearty handshake between Tony and Steve (Chris Evans) near the end of the clip. The sense of foreboding throughout the clip is palpable, because we know some of our favourite heroes may not make it back this time after tussling with Thanos—remember what happened with a simple snap of his fingers?

But that doesn’t stop us from remaining hopeful, watching the heroes we’ve been following for some time mounting some sort of defence against evil to protect their friends, family, and the world they love. Hopefully there’s time for another full trailer after this brief clip to drop ahead of the movie’s debut, because we’d love to know a bit more about what to expect so we can be as emotionally prepared for the fallout as possible.

Avengers: Endgame is dropping into theatres on April 26, which means there’s less than a month to go until we can finally parse what’s going down in what’s likely going to be the longest Avengers movie yet. Strap in, because it’s going to be a bumpy ride.


Trending
RELATED
game-of-thrones-season-8-teaser-aftermath
News
Latest Game Of Thrones Teaser Shows Us What The End Could Look Like
dark-phoenix-upgrades-alexandra-shipp-lead
News
Dark Phoenix Director And Co-Star Promise Some X-Men Upgrades
pet-sematary-2019-final-trailer
News
Final Pet Sematary Trailer Proves Dead Is Better
the-dead-dont-die-official-trailer
News
The Dead Don’t Die Has The Most Ridiculous Cast You’ve Ever ...