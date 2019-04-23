Share This: Gwyneth Paltrow May Have Let An Avengers: Endgame Spoiler Slip Brittany

It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow may have let a significant Avengers: Endgame spoiler slip during a recent red carpet interview.

During a series of red carpet interviews for the Avengers: Endgame premiere, Paltrow was around to answer questions about her role in the movie as Pepper Potts.

Speaking alongside Chris Evans and Jon Favreau, she fielded a question about the final day of shooting Endgame and spoke on one moment that stood out to her. Unfortunately for her, she may have said something she shouldn’t have.

“I have an indelible moment from filming. I don’t know if it was the actual last day but, we were all together and shooting at this beautiful, on this beautiful lake in Atlanta and it was amazing to be with everybody. The casts of multiple movies all at the same time…” Paltrow then stopped short, asking Evans and Favreau if she could “say that.” They weren’t sure, which prompted a shocked Paltrow to blurt out a curse: “Oh shit.”

In later videos of the interviews, Marvel went through and cut out the bit she stated about there being “casts of multiple movies all at the same time.” While her on-screen partner Robert Downey Jr. has stated that the last eight minutes of the film are the “best eight minutes” in the history of Marvel’s films because “everyone’s involved,” this is a detail that hasn’t been discussed fully just yet. Now with both actors sharing a similar story, it looks like we might be seeing one hell of a reunion by the end of the movie.

This isn’t the first time she’s let something potentially slip. In 2018, during an interview for the Official Avengers: Infinity War Magazine, Paltrow started off discussing the relationship between Tony Stark and her character, Pepper Potts. She dropped a fairly large bombshell when it comes to how their relationship may progress throughout the entirety of Endgame.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” said Paltrow. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

We knew there could be a baby on the horizon for the couple way back since Avengers: Infinity War, where Tony suspects Pepper could be pregnant, though she denies it. Before they can really get into specifics, Tony has to leave and do what he does best: be a superhero. But we didn’t see any of the supposed child in Infinity War. Paltrow could indeed have been talking about a time jump for Endgame, and if that’s the case, she may have given us an unintentional spoiler then as well.

There isn’t much longer to wait until we can see it all for ourselves, as Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26.

