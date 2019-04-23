Share This: Brie Larson And Scarlett Johansson Dazzle With Infinity Stone-Inspired Jewelry Brittany

Move over, Thanos. It looks like Captain Marvel and Black Widow have their own Infinity Stones, now.

During the Avengers: Endgame world premiere, Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson were dressed to the nines to celebrate the film’s debut, but there was one striking detail about their accessories that fans couldn’t stop staring at.

Both stars were sporting custom Avengers: Endgame jewelry in the form of rings and bracelets that formed a much more elegant version of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. And if these two heroes were ever both sporting their own in the movie, we already know it’d be over for the Mad Titan.

Johansson rocked a gorgeous, sparkling silver dress to the premiere as well as an Infinity Stone bracelet and ring on her left hand. The gold bracelet was connected to a larger Soul Stone in the middle of her hand, connecting to two other rings on her fingers for a total of five. It made a splash as an awesome-looking statement piece, especially when paired with her other accessories.

Brie Larson wore an elegant lilac gown to the event, which she paired with an Infinity Stone bracelet and ring combo on her left hand. She opted for a different type of tribute to the Infinity Gauntlet, with her jewelry featuring cutouts and a larger stone with a Mind Stone theme.

Her setup also included five rings with different designs and differently-coloured stones as well, though they weren’t connected to the Mind Stone like ScarJo’s.

With only a few short days left to go until the Avengers: Endgame premiere, fans are wondering if their statement pieces could mean anything or if they’re just fun nods to the movie’s theme.

We already know the conclusion to the Infinity Saga is going to be one to remember, if the early reactions from the world premiere are any indication. It’s just time now to sit back and wait around for April 26, when Avengers: Endgame finally makes its theatrical debut—as hard as it is to wait, it seems like it’s truly going to be worth it this time around.



