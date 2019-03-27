Share This: New Avengers: Endgame Posters Reveal Shuri’s Fate, And The Internet Is Shocked Brittany

The ending of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War saw several of Marvel fans’ favourite heroes fall to Thanos, thanks to his ridiculously powerful Infinity Gauntlet.

With a simple snap, the villain ensured that some of Earth’s mightiest heroes would fall, with the erasure of half the universe. But there were still several questions after the film that needed to be answered, namely: What happened to T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) younger sister, scientist Shuri (Letitia Wright)?

Avengers directors the Russo Brothers, perhaps knowingly, gave us an answer with a series of character posters released on Tuesday (March 26). It looks like we won’t be seeing Shuri in Avengers: Endgame.

The Russo Brothers took to Twitter with a series of character-centric posters. The first set were in vibrant colour, representing all of the heroes still hanging in the battle. The others were released in stark monochrome, including Shuri. Fans quickly deduced that, along with the other characters in black and white, this must mean Shuri had indeed “fallen,” as the “Avenge the Fallen” tagline over her face indicates.

We last saw Shuri in the final battle at Wakanda working to tear Vision away from the Infinity Stone in his head, but it wasn’t clear what happened to her after that. When the first Avengers: Endgame trailer debuted in December 2018, fans spotted an image of Shuri on the Avengers’ computer listed as “missing,” but there was no further confirmation of her fate beyond that.

Unfortunately, it seems as though Shuri indeed fell in the heat of combat, which is pretty much the worst news for Black Panther fans. As to be expected, this really threw fans for a loop. No one was sure of her fate until just now, and the internet has thoughts.

Me @ Marvel after finding out that they off killed Shuri during the snap pic.twitter.com/vuxDTHnPO5 — 𝓶𝓶-𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕧𝕖𝕝 ༻ (@mmarvelstan) March 26, 2019

SHURI REALLY IS FUCKING DUSTED MARVEL YOU ARE DEAD TO ME YOU’LL BE HEARING FROM MY LAWYERS pic.twitter.com/L4l9wQiAZk — gabi (@harleivy) March 26, 2019

confirmed valkyrie is alive but shuri is dust….i’ve won but at what cost pic.twitter.com/iMGuAgaB9r — that yee yee bitch 🐴 (@westspatton) March 26, 2019

You’re telling me I’ve been thinking Shuri survived the snap for almost a year when really she got dusted?? Disrespectful pic.twitter.com/kkYlTTkY4c — caro (@carxlinv) March 26, 2019

Shuri confirmed to have been dusted (sorry!) pic.twitter.com/i3l5PTvZcM — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) March 26, 2019

shuri got snapped… @marvel turn on ur location i just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/ip8axO6hq3 — lauren (@sansastcrk) March 26, 2019

mcu stans once we found out shuri died pic.twitter.com/OS3alXRQb9 — carolmaria supremacist (@SADHEXGIRL) March 26, 2019

As great as it is that we got some sort of closure on Shuri’s whereabouts, we’re really bummed that we won’t be seeing her in Avengers: Endgame unless some sort of crazy magical nonsense occurs.

RIP, Shuri. You were one of the greats. Here’s hoping a return to Wakanda in a future film finds you back where you belong.



