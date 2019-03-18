Share This: Danai Gurira Gets The Credit She Deserves On Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Poster Alissa

Now, that’s better! After initially releasing the Avengers: Endgame movie poster with the name of every pictured actor in the top credits except Danai Gurira, Marvel Studios has issued a corrected poster with the Black Panther star’s name prominently included alongside the 12 others.

“She should have been up there all this time,” Marvel admitted on Twitter with the updated image. The new version of the poster positions her name in between Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper, who voices Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Rocket Raccoon.

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Fans quickly noticed the absence of Gurira’s credit on the original poster and the backlash was swift. “She is the only black woman on that poster, the highest profile post-snappening Wakandan, a firm fan favorite, and freaking actual DANAI GURIRA to boot,” one fan broke down on Twitter. “Put some respect on her name, damn.”

Marvel heard the complaints and quickly headed back to the drawing board, delivering the new visual within hours. Consider that respect put.





