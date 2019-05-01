Share This: Here’s Why There Was No Avengers: Endgame Post-Credits Scene Brittany

Ever since Iron Man debuted in 2008, films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have included “bonus” scenes after the credits rolled. Avengers: Endgame was the first in 11 years not to include one, and fans were left scratching their heads, wondering why.

The reason? Well, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo remind us, this is the end, after all.

“It was never in the cards,” said Joe in an interview with USA Today. “It was called ‘Endgame’ for a reason. This is it. This is the ending. The book is closed on that chapter of the Marvel universe and a new book will get written.”

Avengers: Endgame is the end of the Infinity Saga, naturally, so we know it was the culmination of all the films up to that point. Fans are well aware by now that this was meant to be the last of this particular narrative, but they still couldn’t help feeling a little disappointed that, after spending three hours in the theatre, they weren’t rewarded this time around with a scene after the credits finally rolled.

When you think about those past scenes as a peek into the future of what was to come, however, it makes sense. With no new movies in the saga to have to connect to, since the brothers themselves are leaving the MCU in the first place, they had no need to spell things out or offer any extra scenes. As painful as it may be to think about, this really is the final curtain call for the movies as we know them.

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” Anthony said in an interview with GamesRadar. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with Marvel and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

What’s next for the MCU? We can’t say for sure right now, but even though the Russos are departing, there’s plenty of promise for what’s on the horizon, no matter who’s next to take the reins. And don’t forget—we’re still going to need that third Guardians of the Galaxy movie with James Gunn at the helm as well.

