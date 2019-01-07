Share This: Marvel’s Kevin Feige On Avengers: Endgame And The Fate Of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Crystal

To date, Marvel Studios has made over $17 billion at the global box office, but they’d never been invited to the Golden Globes until Black Panther, a film that not only has the distinction of being the highest-grossing film of 2018 but also scored Marvel its first-ever Golden Globes nom for Best Picture.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige called Black Panther‘s cultural impact “the most important victory we’ve ever had” on the red carpet with MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz. “This is my first time at the Globes,” he said, adding that if he weren’t donning a suit and tie at Hollywood’s tipsiest ceremony he’d actually be in a cutting room finishing up the final mix of Captain Marvel.

As for that other big release of 2019, Avengers: Endgame, Feige confirmed that the title of the film had been in place since “before we started developing the movie, or just as we were developing it.” He even goes as far to say that Doctor Strange’s “endgame” line in Infinity War was indeed a direct call-out to the title of the final Avengers film (of course, that’s not what co-director Joe Russo told Uproxx last year).

“Being able to generate excitement without giving away any of the many, many, many secrets would be ideal,” Feige said.

But there are some things he can reveal, like the fact that he’d love to talk to director Adam McKay—and fellow Golden Globe nominee—about that long-rumoured Silver Surfer movie. “He’s an honest-to-goodness fan,” he said. “He did a lot of behind-the-scenes help with us on the first Ant-Man film.”

As for the fate of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—a film that suffered a tremendous blow after James Gunn’s abrupt firing last year—Feige said that “Guardians will happen—when, where, or how… [that’s] for another time.”