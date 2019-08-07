Share This: This Exclusive Avengers: Endgame Featurette Reveals Why We Should All Be Thanking Robert Downey Jr. Sara

It may be hard to believe in 2019, but circa 2007, when production on the very first Iron Man movie was underway, casting Robert Downey Jr. in a superhero movie raised more than a few eyebrows. At the time, Downey Jr. had become infamous for his issues with substance abuse and his run-ins with the law. Director Jon Favreau and casting director Sarah Halley Finn, however, took a risk and cast him anyway.

Fortunately Downey Jr. ended up being the perfect actor for the part—and the rest is pretty much history. In the exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette below, Favreau, Finn, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talk about how and why the decision to cast Downey Jr. contributed to the longevity (and existence) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out our behind-the-scenes exclusive below. Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is available on digital now and on Blu-ray starting August 13.