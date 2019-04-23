Share This: First Avengers: Endgame Reactions Tease An ‘Epic’ Conclusion Brittany

The end is nigh, and the first reactions to Avengers: Endgame are here, and they’re out of this world.

Avengers: Endgame had its world premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles, and thoughts from its starstruck attendees are rolling in. Journalists and critics are sharing nearly unanimous praise for the finale for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s only serving to get moviegoers hyped for its official theatrical debut this Friday (April 26). Here’s what a sampling of critics had to say about the debut of one of 2019’s most hotly-anticipated movies yet.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis “clapped with so much force” at the film, noting that it “exceeds every expectation.”

While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

Fandango’s Erik Davis called it a “masterful epic,” likening Infinity War’s “brawn” to Endgame’s “brains.” It certainly sounds like fans are going to love the ending, which is great news.

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

/Film’s Peter Sciretta “cried 5-6 times” throughout the course of Avengers: Endgameand called it a “tribute to ten years of this universe.” We’re also very curious about the fan service he’s referring to, and now our hype levels are critical.

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

Variety‘s Ramin Setoodeh noted “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house” by the time the movie had ended. Looks like you’re going to want to bring a box of tissues with you for when you see it.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the credits rolled for #AvengersEndgame. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) April 23, 2019

io9’s Germain Lussier called the movie “staggering” and “surprising” in ways he never saw coming, though he did note a few hiccups along the way.



Wow. #AvengersEndgame is staggering. It’s surprising in ways I never saw coming and satisfying in ways I didn’t realize I needed. It’s kind of the ultimate gift to fans of the MCU. It’s very long and has a few hiccups, but is everything you’re hoping for and more. pic.twitter.com/RO97kw9fs5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 23, 2019

Entertainment Weekly‘s Anthony Breznican could only describe the movie with one word: “epic.” Sounds appropriate, given the others’ reactions.



#AvengersEndgame just ended. No spoiler, but some first thoughts. Epic is the word. Epic multiplied by a decade of emotion, excitement and investment. This is the payoff. It left me with a full heart, but one I had has some scars on it. Those are the strongest kind, after all. pic.twitter.com/Ay2rXISBOB — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) April 23, 2019

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff called the movie “A LOT,” saying it’s actually “too much” at times, but gushed over its payoff.



#AvengersEndgame is A LOT. Too much at times. But wow the payoff is huge. Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero. (Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.) — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 23, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Ryan Parker was “speechless” after the screening, calling it “incredible.



Mashable’s Angie Han, who wasn’t “especially enamoured with Infinity War” noted that Endgame is an “immensely satisfying payoff.”



#AvengerEndgame is an immensely satisfying payoff, not just to Infinity War but to all the films that came before. This is why the MCU. (And I say this as someone who was not especially enamored of Infinity War, FWIW.) ♥️💙💜 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 23, 2019

CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg came away “absolutely floored.”



This can’t be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019

With reactions like these, it’s going to be difficult to get through the rest of the week for Friday, when all the action goes down for everyone else.

If you’re going to see the movie, make sure you ease off on the fluids and get ready to strap in for a long ride, as Endgame is set to be the lengthiest Marvel movie yet. It’s touting a three-hour and change run-time that appears to be packed with “epic” and “incredible” moments that you won’t want to miss a single one of.

The wait is almost over. Avengers: Endgame is headed to theatres on April 26.



