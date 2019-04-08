How do you want to login to your Space account?

Avengers: Endgame

First Avengers: Endgame Footage Reveals Captain Marvel’s Big Plan

April 8, 2019
Brittany
avengers-endgame-first-footage

Captain Marvel has officially joined the fight for the fallen in Avengers: Endgame, and she’s coming out swinging with plans to make things right.

Good Morning America debuted the first official footage from the upcoming flick that first appeared during CinemaCon, and it reminds us why Captain Marvel is so, well, marvel-ous.

The clip finds Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) having a round table discussion about how they can wrench the Infinity Stones from Thanos’ destructive grip and use them as a means to bring back those they lost in Avengers: Infinity Warwhich is to say, a lot of people (including Shuri, unfortunately).

Banner isn’t exactly thrilled with jumping into action, but Danvers has a plan: use the Infinity Stones to bring back everyone they’ve lost. She plans on skipping the middle man and bringing the fight to Thanos. Not all the Avengers are keen on this plan, but Danvers isn’t concerned—in fact, she knows she can handle this mission, even if the rest aren’t immediately on board.

The clip culminates in Thor summoning his Stormbreaker as it flies past Carol’s head, the same clip we first saw in the recent trailer. It looks like this probably isn’t going to be any of the “fake” footage meant to keep fans off the trail—if this clip is actual content that will be in the movie, at least. We’ll have to wait and see. But there isn’t that much time left to wait, so we’ll be counting down the days until the Avengers can potentially “reverse” the infamous Thanos snap and set things right once more.

The Avengers are set to assemble when Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26.


