Avengers: Endgame Director Reflects On The Film's Most 'Ludicrous Notion' Jon

A case could be made that Avengers: Endgame is among the most extreme time travel movies ever made. If you find the film’s use of this device a little excessive, you’re not alone. As Cinema Blend recently reported, the film’s creators feel exactly the same way. “Ultimately, we realized that, look, time travel doesn’t exist,” co-director Joe Russo said on the commentary track included with the film’s digital release. “It is a ludicrous notion. It’s a construct of genre filmmaking. I think when we all bought in on it was when we realized the emotional scenes that could take place between the characters and the people that they loved that were no longer with them.”

Co-writer Christopher Markus attributes Endgame’s use of time travel to the narrative challenges created by its predecessor. He remembers the film’s creative team “sitting in a room trying to figure out how the hell to get out of the corner we wrote ourselves in at the end of Infinity War and entertaining the idea of a time machine and then feeling that it’s the stupidest idea you could possibly have, and then realizing that the Ant-Man franchise, which we hadn’t dealt with yet, had… the seeds of a time machine, which was a breakthrough.”

Avengers: Endgame is still in theatres, but it’s also available to stream—with or without commentary. Check out the trailer below.