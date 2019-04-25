Share This: Brie Larson Had No Idea What She Was Filming For Avengers: Endgame Brittany

With Avengers: Endgame on the horizon, we’re soaking up every single tidbit about the movie and the Marvel Cinematic Universe we can get, because the wait is excruciating.

We’ve uncovered quite a few interesting beats about the movie over the last few weeks, in fact, with actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow apparently almost spoiling scenes, Mark Ruffalo discovering he had appeared in a movie with Captain Marvel herself (Brie Larson) 15 years ago, and Robert Downey Jr. sharing how he felt about the last eight minutes of the movie.

Now, Larson is back after an appearance on The Tonight Show to let us know how her experience with Captain Marvel‘s final scene went. As it turns out, she actually had zero clue what it was she was filming when the time came, if you can believe that. Of course, given the massive amount of secrecy that’s enshrouded the entire project, it’s not a hard pill to swallow.

A post-credits scene in Captain Marvel finds Carol Danvers heading to Avengers HQ, looking for Nick Fury. Obviously, he’s not there, because at that point in the story (after Infinity War), he’s been snapped into dust by Thanos. Larson says when she filmed that scene, she had no idea what the context was.

“There was nobody else there—I was by myself on a green screen,” she said. “I walked in, and they were like, ‘Just real quick, we’re just going to whip pan over to you and you’re gonna go, ‘Where’s Fury?'” She went to ask the cast and crew about Fury’s actual whereabouts, and the only answer she received was that he was “very gone.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, I think this means that’s he’s dead,'” she explained. Her instructions for the scene were to look around at the others in the room, but she wasn’t told who was around. Instead, she was given small details like how many people were there, not who. This secretive trend continued as she was later flown out to film scenes for Avengers: Endgame without even knowing what she was being asked to do it for.

“I flew to Atlanta to start filming, and had no idea what I was doing. I arrived and they gave me a piece of paper that was a full page of dialogue and action, but all of it was redacted except for my one line,” she explained.

When it comes to secrecy, it looks like the Russo Brothers and the rest of the Endgame cast have had it pretty locked up. This is some secretive, Area 51-level stuff. But despite not knowing what was going on, Brie killed it as Captain Marvel. And we’re about to see the results of her hard work when Avengers: Endgame finally drops on April 26. Not much time left to wait, now.



