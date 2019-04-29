Share This: Avengers: Endgame Dusts Box Office Records With $350 Million Opening Weekend Brittany

It’s official: the Avengers came to slay not only Thanos, but box office records as well.

Avengers: Endgame did more than delight legions of theatre goers with its three-hour long conclusion to the Infinity Saga years in the making—it also earned an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally. Those are some ridiculous numbers, too. Basically. this movie snapped more than Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Studio estimates had previously forecast the film to open between $260 million and $300 million across theatres in the U.S. and Canada, but those predictions were quickly out the window when Endgame managed to beat the previous record of $257.7 million set by Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

The demand for the movie was huge, too, which contributed to much of the insane amount of money it made over the course of its debut. In fact, Disney had to ensure it would run in more theatres than any movie opening before, with around 4,662 theatres in the U.S. and Canada tapped to host it. Some theatres hosted showings in the middle of the night while others didn’t close to accommodate the amount of fans looking to finally see what took place in the Endgame.

Just like that, Endgame has managed to break records set by films like The Dark Knight Rises, Aquaman, and a variety of others, making more cash than they managed to gross during their entire theatrical runs.

“This weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world,” said Disney chairman Alan Horn of the movie’s smashing success.

And it’s only up from here. Can Avengers: Endgame unseat earners like The Force Awakens or Titanic from their thrones? We’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime if you haven’t seen it and are trying to avoid the veritable minefield of spoilers on the internet, you can check out our repository of fan theories to see if they end up coming true after your first viewing—you won’t believe what actually does happen.



