Share This: The Avengers: Endgame Blu-Ray Might Make You Cry Sara

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era (as well as Marvel legend Stan Lee’s final MCU appearance before he passed away last year), so we expected the Endgame Blu-ray to contain some tear-jerking extras. What we didn’t expect is that it would include so many.

From “Remembering Stan Lee” (a heartwarming tribute to the man without whom the Marvel Cinematic Universe would not exist) to “Black Widow: Whatever It Takes” (a thought-provoking feature that highlights Natasha Romanoff’s transformation from seemingly emotionless assassin to the heart of the Avengers family), the Endgame Blu-ray is chock-full of extras that’ll warm your heart and inspire you to revisit a few earlier MCU instalments.

We debuted a preview of one of those extras, “Setting the Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr.” just last week, and the full version doesn’t disappoint. Cast and crew members including Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, and casting director Sarah Halley Finn talk about how Downey Jr.’s casting as Tony Stark/Iron Man not only demonstrated Marvel’s willingness to break the superhero movie mould but also piqued the interest of future Marvel cast members, including Scarlett Johansson. We even get to see a short clip of a young, (somewhat) fresh-faced RDJ’s original Iron Man screen test.

Other featurettes, namely “The Women of MCU,” “Bro Thor,” and “The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame” are shorter but nonetheless fun reflections on how far directors Joe and Anthony Russo and characters like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) have come since first joining the MCU. Did you think think the guys who directed You, Me and Dupree would eventually go on to helm the highest-grossest movie of all time? We sure didn’t.

The most interesting featurette, however, might be “A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America.” Conversations about why Captain America became the de facto leader of the Avengers as well as why Chris Evans was initially reluctant to play the now über-popular superhero will leave you with more of an appreciation for both the character and Evans’ depiction of him.

Now on to the deleted scenes. Not much to report on here, though we will say it’s both fascinating and jarring to see footage of a not-fully-rendered Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) interacting with our human heroes. And no spoilers, but the last deleted scene on the disc definitely falls into the aforementioned tear-jerker category.

Our disdain for Marvel’s frustratingly short blooper reels is well-documented, and Endgame‘s blooper reel—coming in at a brisk two minutes—does not break that trend. A short clip of Hemsworth interacting with a stuffed Rocket is admittedly a highlight, however.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Blu-ray and digital. Check out the official movie trailer below.