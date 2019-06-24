Share This: Avengers: Endgame Finally Ends Avatar’s Box Office Supremacy Brittany

It might have taken a while, but it finally happened:Â Avengers: Endgame has overtakenÂ James Cameron’sÂ AvatarÂ in a long, gruelling box office battle.

The massively popular superhero movie passed another impressive milestone, having finally surpassedÂ Avatar’sÂ box office totals, but only those from the movie’s original theatrical run. Much of the earnings that compriseÂ Avatar’sÂ impressive totals were actually derived from its theatre re-release (much likeÂ Avengers: EndgameÂ is getting), so unfortunately this isn’t the big hurrah we’ve all been waiting for, but it’sÂ close.

It’s going to be interesting to see ifÂ Avengers: Endgame’sÂ return to theatres with additional content will bring it even further over the line with all the new moviegoers piling in to see the movie for the first (or thirteenth) time.

The new version of the movie will include a few deleted scenes at its conclusion, a tribute to the legendaryÂ Stan Lee, and a post-credits scene that you’ll definitely want to stay afterwards to see.

You can look forward to seeingÂ Avengers: EndgameÂ with expanded content as early as this weekend (June 28), so the totals will start rolling in after that. If it continues to perform as well as it did when it opened with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales, then there’s a very high probability that we’ll see the numbers skyrocket even higher overÂ Avatar‘s performance.

If you’re looking to make it a Marvel week and weekend,Â Captain Marvel is now out to purchase and stream andÂ Spider-Man: Far From HomeÂ is about to debut in theatres on July 2. Your favourite Marvel heroes are far from being retired from the movies, so you can still head out and support your favourites (most of them, anyway) for the time being.

If you wantÂ Avatar’sÂ record to be beaten, it’ll be up to you to show up and shell out—becauseÂ EndgameÂ is definitely worthy of going down in history, right?



