Anthony Russo Has A Homework Assignment For Avengers Fans

Following last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, fans of the series had to wait less than a year for the next instalment—but the wait isn’t over. With the release of Avengers: Endgame just a few weeks away, MCU obsessives are desperately searching for ways to tide themselves over. Fortunately, co-director Anthony Russo has a homework assignment. “There’s certainly an interconnected story being told,” he told Fandango when asked what movie fans should watch as preparation for Endgame. “I would say, certainly, Civil War and Infinity War are probably the two biggest lead-ins to this movie in the sense that Civil War created the situation where the Avengers were divided.”

But in spite of that advice, Russo maintains that this homework is entirely optional. In fact, he claims that every Marvel movie is designed to make sense, even if you have no prior knowledge. “We do work hard to make sure that the story works in a way that even people who haven’t seen anything [can still enjoy the movie] because we feel like that’s very important,” he said. “I think you see this movie after movie, the audience keeps growing for these films. So what that tells us is that people are seeing these movies who haven’t seen the previous ones. So it’s important that we are speaking to an audience that is perhaps seeing these stories for the first time.”

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theatres on April 26. Check out the trailer below.