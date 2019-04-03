How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Avengers: Endgame

Anthony Russo Has A Homework Assignment For Avengers Fans

April 3, 2019
Jon
avengers-endgame-homework-assignment

Following last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, fans of the series had to wait less than a year for the next instalment—but the wait isn’t over. With the release of Avengers: Endgame just a few weeks away, MCU obsessives are desperately searching for ways to tide themselves over. Fortunately, co-director Anthony Russo has a homework assignment. “There’s certainly an interconnected story being told,” he told Fandango when asked what movie fans should watch as preparation for Endgame. “I would say, certainly, Civil War and Infinity War are probably the two biggest lead-ins to this movie in the sense that Civil War created the situation where the Avengers were divided.”

But in spite of that advice, Russo maintains that this homework is entirely optional. In fact, he claims that every Marvel movie is designed to make sense, even if you have no prior knowledge. “We do work hard to make sure that the story works in a way that even people who haven’t seen anything [can still enjoy the movie] because we feel like that’s very important,” he said. “I think you see this movie after movie, the audience keeps growing for these films. So what that tells us is that people are seeing these movies who haven’t seen the previous ones. So it’s important that we are speaking to an audience that is perhaps seeing these stories for the first time.”

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theatres on April 26. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
spider-man-far-from-home-mysterio-helmet
News
Yes, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Will Keep The Helmet In Spider-Man...
joker-movie-trailer-joaquin-phoenix
News
Joker Trailer Gives Us A Chilling First Look At Joaquin Phoenix’s ...
dark-phoenix-upgrades-alexandra-shipp-lead
News
Dark Phoenix Director And Co-Star Promise Some X-Men Upgrades
avengers-endgame-teaser-new-footage
News
The Latest Avengers: Endgame Teaser Is The Most Emotional Yet