Kevin Feige Tells Us When We Can Expect Avengers 5

Now that Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, you’d be entirely justified to expect another entry in this mega-successful franchise some time in the next couple years. However, there was no sign of Avengers 5 in the slate of films Marvel Studios announced a few weeks ago at San Diego Comic-Con. As studio president Kevin Feige sees it, the Phase 4 slate might not be entirely complete, but the odds of a surprise Avengers film are extremely low.

“The way I announced the complete Phase 3 five years ago, things can move, things can change, as they did if you go back and look at what we talked about five years ago for Phase 3,” he explained. “But we’ve been working on this for quite a while and it’s pretty set, but there are always changes possible.”

With the Phase 4 slate running through the end of 2021, don’t expect another Avengers movie until 2022 at the earliest. While this may leave some fans of Marvel crossovers disappointed, Feige says you have plenty of other reasons to be excited. “We got a Falcon and Winter Soldier show, we got a WandaVision show,” he said. “We’re introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show… I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn’t called the [army], it was done—so her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie [Olsen] said on stage in a full sort of unabashed power-based [way], coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way.”

