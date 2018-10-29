How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Avengers: Infinity War

Katherine Langford Secretly Joined The Avengers 4 Cast

October 29, 2018
Alissa
katherine-langford-avengers-lead

In case you needed it, here’s one more reason why Avengers 4 is going to be a must-see: Katherine Langford has joined the roster, multiple outlets have confirmed.

Sadly, there is absolutely no information about her role in the upcoming conclusion to Marvel’s initial 22-movie arc—a surprise to no one, considering the studio hasn’t even revealed the movie’s title yet. We do, however, know that Langford has already finished filming her scenes, so that’s one thing she has in common with Captain America!

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has reportedly promised a trailer for Avengers 4 by year’s end, so we may not have to wait too much longer before we find out more info.

News of Langford’s casting comes months after she said goodbye to Hannah Baker—her 13 Reasons Why character who landed her a Golden Globe nomination—in an emotional Instagram post. It also comes not long after the announcement that she is set to star in Netflix’s Cursed, a King Arthur-inspired coming-of-age story. With both that and Avengers 4 set to drop next year, it looks like we will have no shortage of Langford in 2019!

 

Trending
RELATED
incredibles-2-auntie-edna-lead
News
We Talked To Incredibles 2’s Foremost Edna Mode Expert
13-halloween-blu-rays-lead
News
13 Blu-rays To Scream About This Halloween
halloween-movies-not-scary-lead
News
13 Halloween Movies For People Too Scared For Horror
black-panther-spike-lee-lead
News
Spike Lee Explains Why Black Panther’s A Game Changer