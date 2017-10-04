Share This: Avatar Sequels Will Reunite James Cameron With Titanic’s Kate Winslet Jon

By all accounts, the experience of working with director James Cameron can be unpleasant, exhausting, and even life-threatening. Of course, he also made the two most successful movies of all time (Titanic, Avatar), which may explain why actors like Bill Paxton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sigourney Weaver have willingly worked with him on several occasions.

However, one actor we didn’t expect to re-team with the director any time soon is Titanic star Kate Winslet. While they emerged from that grueling production with a friendly, good-natured relationship, Winslet has spoken of “harrowing near-drownings and lots and lots of yelling,” concluding that she “would only work for Jim Cameron again for a lot of money.” Well, it looks like Cameron came up with the cash because Winslet is officially on board to play Ronal in the four Avatar sequels.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years,” Cameron told Deadline Hollywood, adding that their collaboration on Titanic was one of the most rewarding of his career. “I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

The first of four Avatar sequels arrives on December 18, 2020. For a refresher on what the original was all about, check out the trailer below. While you’re at it, you can also watch the trailer for Titanic, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in December.