Robert Rodriguez Reveals Avatar's R-Rated Origins Jon

Avatar’s perceived importance has diminished somewhat over the past nine years, but the numbers don’t lie. With a worldwide gross of $2.78 billion it remains the most successful film of all-time, which explains why no less than four sequels are scheduled to arrive between 2020 and 2025. However, if James Cameron had stayed true to his original vision, there’s a good chance Avatar would have fallen well short of this blockbuster success.

Speaking to Screen Rant about his collaboration with Cameron on Alita: Battle Angel, director Robert Rodriguez explained that the original script for Avatar was far less family-friendly. “He wrote that to be an R-rated movie—he knew he needed to pull some stuff back so it could be for all audiences, PG-13,” Rodriguez explained, before revealing the similar process he went through on Alita. “We certainly keep a good balance I think, especially because with cyborg action you can do a lot more, but I think we keep the right tone. And people who enjoy the graphic novel, we don’t go as far as the graphical stuff, but it still really is hard-hitting and they still collect heads and all that stuff.”

Over a decade in the making, Avatar 2 finally hits theatres on December 18, 2020. In the meantime, you can experience Alita: Battle Angel when it arrives on February 14, 2019. Check out the new trailer below.