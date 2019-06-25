How do you want to login to your Space account?

Aubrey Plaza Would Like You To Know She’s Not Playing Chucky In Child’s Play

June 25, 2019
Brittany

Aubrey Plaza’s deadpan delivery and hilarious, biting wit may be perfect for a modern-day revival of Child’s Play‘s Chucky, but that’s a role for another time.

The Parks and Recreation actress would like for fans to know that no, she isn’t taking on the murderous doll in the revival of the ’80s flick.

“When most people find out that I’m in Child’s Play, they’re like, ‘Oh, are you playing Chucky?'” said Plaza in an interview with Mashable. “And I’m like, ‘No, asshole. I’m playing the mom.'”

Plaza took on the role of single mother Karen Barclay for the movie, and most of her time throughout the flick is either spent trying to convince her son Andy that there’s no possible way his murderous doll Chucky is actually on a killing spree or screaming and bloodied. Granted, that’s a far cry from her normal roles, where we hear her spit hilarious lines and see her absolutely roast others, typically oozing confidence. Seeing this kind of departure from her is kind of why she opted to take the role in the first place, though.

“That’s part of the reason I did it, because I thought, ‘Wow, I bet no one would see this coming,'” she said of her first horror movie role. “I don’t really think about genre [or audience expectations] when I’m shooting. It’s more about committing to the character.”

Just like this was the first horror role for the actress, it was also her first “mom” role as well.

“I just thought the idea of playing a young, single mom was interesting,” said Plaza. “My mom was really young when she had me, so that dynamic felt very familiar.”

But it really makes us wonder what a Childâ€™s Play remake lead by Plaza would look like. It could end up being a smash hit. It could have been a great move. If you want to see her totally slaying her role as Karen, though, Childâ€™s Play is in theatres now.


