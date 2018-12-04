How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Arrow Recap: A New Arrow Is Unmasked

December 4, 2018
Corrina
arrow-708-recap-2

Mondays at 8 p.m. ET

Stream 6 Seasons on Crave

Just a week out of prison and Oliver Queen is already back slinging the arrows of his superhero alter ego, Green Arrow. And can you blame him? Some crazy sh*t is going down in Star City and who else but Arrow can stop it? Or should we say Arrows? Where there was once one, there are now three: Oliver, the vigilante that took his place while he was in Slabside, and a third Arrow who for some reason is using his bow to take out some pretty big names.

Rene is convinced that the third Arrow is trying to frame the second for the murders he’s committing. When Oliver and Dinah find out that his hunch is correct, it leads Oliver to confront a big shot club owner about what he knew about the killings. Turns out he knew a lot… like, he ordered them. And when Ollie gets too close he orders a hit on him, too. But instead of a dead Queen, we get a house divided. When Felicity pulls out a gun to defend them from their attacker, Oliver gets a better understanding of who she’s been forced to become since he’s been in prison. She’s different now.

arrow-708-recap-felicity-oliver

With the Arrow imposter behind bars, the only Arrow left to unmask is the one who took over during Oliver’s incarceration. Surprise! It’s Emiko Queen. We should have known—this is totally a family business. And speaking of family, our jump forward into the dark future of Star City shows William, Dinah, and Zoe tracking down a badass fighter called Dark Star—the last person to talk to future Felicity before her alleged death. She and Felicity had a plan for Star City… a dark one.

A look at what Diggle and Lyla are up to in the present day hints at why future Felicity may have gone so completely rogue. Their visit to Diaz doesn’t bode well for a continued friendship with Felicity or her sanity… not if they’re going to make a deal with him.

 

Check out the latest episode of Arrow below or watch it here.

Trending
RELATED
legends-of-tomorrow-407-episode-recap
News
Legends Of Tomorrow Recap: It’s More Timeline Chaos In Hell No, Dolly!
News
Doctor Who Recap: Beware The Solitract, It Takes You Away
legends-of-tomorrow-406-lead
News
Legends Of Tomorrow Recap: The Legends Take An Accidental Family Trip To...
arrow-707-recap-lead
News
Arrow Recap: Queen And Diaz Finally Face Off In The Slabside Redemption