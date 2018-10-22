Share This: What Secrets Did The Arrow And Legends Of Tomorrow Cast Members Spill At Comic-Con? Space

The first episode of Arrow Season 7 may have already aired, but based on what Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen), Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak), Colton Haynes (Roy Harper) and the rest of the Arrow cast teased at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, the Star City crew has a lot more surprises in store.

The same goes for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Legends is only going into its fourth season (which premieres on Space tonight at 9e 6p), but that doesn’t mean the series hasn’t also gone through its share of twists and turns since premiering in 2016. During the Legends Comic-Con 2018 panel (which, of course, wouldn’t have been complete without an appearance from Beebo), the cast as well as showrunner Phil Klemmer and executive producer Keto Shimizu dropped hints about what—and who—we’ll get to see throughout the new season.

You can check out the Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow Comic-Con 2018 panels in their entirety below. And while you’re at it, why not watch our exclusive Arrow Season 7 interviews (in which Rickards and Echo Kellum talk about lobotomies, Amell admits to being scared of new showrunner Beth Schwartz, and Haynes hypes us up for Roy Harper’s long-awaited return)?

