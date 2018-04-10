How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Arrow

Colton Haynes Is Returning To Arrow As A Series Regular

April 10, 2018
Alissa
arrow

Soon after announcing Willa Holland’s departure from Arrow, where she played Thea Queen for six seasons, and the show’s renewal for Season 7, the CW show’s producers have more major news: Colton Haynes will be reprising his role of Roy Harper as a series regular!

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the Teen Wolf alum said that he “could not be happier” to join the show full-time, while the show’s executive producers echoed the sentiment. “We’re very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow. While we’ve always enjoyed Colton’s returns to the show, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we’re very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper’s return affords us.”

Haynes has appeared on the show since Season 1, but hasn’t been a regular player since Season 3. With the only original characters left being Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen), David Ramsey (John Diggle), and Paul Blackthorne (Quentin Lance), the addition of Haynes plus Holland’s exit opens up the ability to forge a new path for the Arrowverse staple.

Watch brand-new episodes of Arrow on CTV.ca right now.

Trending
RELATED
maze runner
News
Find Out How The Gladers First Met In This Maze Runner Comic First Look
Recap
The Crossing Recap: A Shadow Out Of Time Reveals What Else Crossed Over
purge
News
The First Purge Trailer Finally Clarifies Where The Deadly Tradition Cam...
A Quiet Place
News
John Krasinski Says A Quiet Place Is A ‘Love Letter’ To His ...
INNERSPACE CLIPS