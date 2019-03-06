Share This: Arnie Saw 15 Minutes Of Terminator: Dark Fate And ‘It Looked Great’ Jon

The release of Terminator: Dark Fate is still nearly eight months away, but production is complete, which means Arnold Schwarzenegger is free to share some perspective on the shoot. “The director, Tim Miller, was very, very talented and I can see why his movie, Deadpool, made so much money and why it was successful because he’s very organised,” the actor told The Arnold Fans. “He’s an expert with visual effects and special effects and with stunts. He felt very comfortable directing all the actors, the young and the older ones. He was a pleasure to work with.”

Of course, this new Terminator movie is also noteworthy because of the involvement of James Cameron, who hasn’t worked on the franchise since Terminator 2: Judgment Day. “Jim Cameron is right now directing Avatar films, so he’s taken on this enormous challenge and he’s very busy with that,” Schwarzenegger said of the producer’s involvement. “But he’s a control freak and, as you know, Terminator is kind of his baby, so he does get involved in the filming… there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them.”

Schwarzenegger was reluctant to reveal any specifics about the new film, but he did share the price tag and his initial impressions. “The budget was somewhere between 160 million and 200 million dollars,” he revealed. “I couldn’t tell you exactly because the movie isn’t finished yet. It’s still being worked on. Visual effects are being done now. I’ve seen 15 minutes and it looked great!”

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theatres on November 1, 2019.



