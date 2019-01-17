Share This: Zack Snyder Helped Steer Aquaman In The Right Direction Jon

Not long ago, Zack Snyder was the primary mastermind behind the DC Extended Universe, but since leaving Justice League in the middle of post-production, he’s been relegated to a more marginal, unofficial role, lurking in the shadows where he casually dispenses gossip and the occasional piece of advice. In the case of Aquaman, it seems he played a key role in steering the film away from the influence of his Justice League replacement, Joss Whedon. According to Neil Daly, an actor who oversaw test screenings of both films, the “teenage boy sexual humour” in Justice League came from Whedon, not Snyder—and Aquaman director James Wan wanted to leave that in the past.

“We could have gotten a whole movie about Aquaman basically fawning over Mera the whole time and making all kinds of dirty jokes and things,” Daly said on the Fire and Water podcast. “They really had to get away from that, which is all what Whedon had done, so Snyder had a little bit of an influence on Aquaman. James Wan was showing Zack Snyder—against the studio’s wishes—cuts of the movie and early test screenings and storyboards to make sure that they’re on the same page with what he originally wanted and Snyder gave his blessing of approval, bringing it back to what he wanted all along.”

Aquaman is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.