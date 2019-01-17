How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Aquaman

Zack Snyder Helped Steer Aquaman In The Right Direction

January 17, 2019
Jon
aquaman-zack-snyder-dc-extended-universe

Not long ago, Zack Snyder was the primary mastermind behind the DC Extended Universe, but since leaving Justice League in the middle of post-production, he’s been relegated to a more marginal, unofficial role, lurking in the shadows where he casually dispenses gossip and the occasional piece of advice. In the case of Aquaman, it seems he played a key role in steering the film away from the influence of his Justice League replacement, Joss Whedon. According to Neil Daly, an actor who oversaw test screenings of both films, the “teenage boy sexual humour” in Justice League came from Whedon, not Snyder—and Aquaman director James Wan wanted to leave that in the past.

“We could have gotten a whole movie about Aquaman basically fawning over Mera the whole time and making all kinds of dirty jokes and things,” Daly said on the Fire and Water podcast. “They really had to get away from that, which is all what Whedon had done, so Snyder had a little bit of an influence on Aquaman. James Wan was showing Zack Snyder—against the studio’s wishes—cuts of the movie and early test screenings and storyboards to make sure that they’re on the same page with what he originally wanted and Snyder gave his blessing of approval, bringing it back to what he wanted all along.”

Aquaman is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
glass-movie-review-lead
News
Review: Glass Shatters The Movie Trilogy Concept
high-life-movie-trailer-lead
News
Robert Pattinson And André 3000 Star In Erotic Space Thriller High Life
ghostbusters-2020-movie-lead
News
Yes, We’re Getting Another Ghostbusters Movie
m-night-shyamalan-marvel-lead
News
M. Night Shyamalan Explains Why He’s Not A Good Match For Marvel