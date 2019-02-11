Share This: Aquaman Is Getting A Horror-Skewing Spinoff Alissa

It looks like Warner Bros. doesn’t want to climb out of the water just yet. New reports indicate that a spinoff to 2018’s Aquaman, called The Trench, is in the works.

The Jason Momoa-starring flick was a major success for the studio, so the interest in more Atlantis-adjacent content is not unexpected. The movie totally dominated the box office, generating over $1 billion worldwide (as far as superhero movies go, that’s a feat typically reserved for Marvel, with Avengers: Infinity War, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Panther, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War all having hit the mark. Aquaman was the first film in the DC universe to have reached the milestone since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has enlisted two writers, Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald, to work on a script for The Trench. Aquaman producer Peter Safran and director James Wan are both on board to produce.

The horror-skewing story will centre around the deadly creatures that try to attack Aquaman and Mera (played by Amber Heard) in the hit movie and will be set in their own Trench kingdom—which, in the comics, is a former part of pre-sunken Atlantis that has since been completely cut off from the kingdom. The main Aquaman cast are not expected to be heavy players (if they appear at all) in the spinoff.

As for when we can expect to see that main cast together again—well, we’re not really sure. Despite the box office success, there haven’t yet been serious talks about a sequel. DC does, after all, have a lot going on with upcoming Batman and Suicide Squad revamps.