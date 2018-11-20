Share This: Jason Momoa Accentuates Every One Of His Gold-Plated Abs In Aquaman’s Final Trailer Alissa

The final Aquaman trailer is here to take us on the full journey of Arthur Curry’s life, from birth to protector of the deep.

Opening with his own legend—that one day a new king will use his powerful trident to rebuild Atlantis—the preview takes us through an idyllic montage that shows the training Arthur (Jason Momoa) underwent in preparation for his destiny. It recalls his deep-sea swim classes, sparring lessons, and learning about the trident that holds “the power of Atlantis.” That’s when things get serious.

Continuing the prophetic trend of the trailer, Arthur is warned, “In the wrong hands, it would bring destruction, but in the hands of the true heir, it would unite above and below,” and what do you know—the trident is on the verge of ending up in the wrong hands, those of his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson).

Fortunately, Mera (Amber Heard) is on hand to inspire Arthur to be the hero the world needs, prompting him to don his most form-fitting golden chestplate and get to work.

Can he put a stop to the war between land and water that Orm so desperately wants? Check out the trailer above and find out when Aquaman hits theatres December 21.