New Ant-Man Trailer Doesn't Tell Us Where He Was During Avengers: Infinity War

How do you top the insane action, turmoil, and eternal sadness of Avengers: Infinity War? If you’re Marvel’s tiniest heroes, you decide to make a buddy comedy disguised as a heist movie hidden inside of a heartwarming father and daughter tale. Today (May 1), Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp, which features Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) describing to his daughter how long he has been back in his superhero suit.

The new trailer for the Peyton Reed-directed film does showcase new information about the plot. The movie’s antagonist Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) steals Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) tech from the quantum realm and subsequently wreaks havoc. It then falls to Scott and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) to stop Ghost, by getting their old crew from the first movie back together. Unfortunately, the trailer stops short of confirming what Scott was doing during the events of Infinity War.

In a recent interview with Comicbook, Peyton Reed described whether Ant-Man and The Wasp would be more romantic than the original.

“The movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp, and really at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it, and their relationship is a little fractured,” Reed said. “It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people. I think for Hope particularly, the question is out there: ‘Do I need this guy in my life? I’m a fully formed hero in my own right, do I need a partner?'”

Watch the trailer above. Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theatres July 6, 2018.