Share This: First Trailer For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Is A Pretty Big Deal Neila

Over the last few months, our Marvel Cinematic Universe news reporting has been all Black Panther this and Avengers: Infinity War that, but let’s not forget about the little guys. In case you didn’t know, Marvel Studios has a third film planned for 2018, and that film is Ant-Man and the Wasp. Better still, it’s now got a rad new poster and teaser trailer.

This sequel to 2015’s very underrated Ant-Man sees Paul Rudd’s titular tiny superhero joining forces with Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp (did the title not give that away?), with the support of Michael Douglas’ inventor extraordinaire, Hank Pym, and Michael Peña’s hilarious heist buddy, Luis. Also back for more action and hilarity are Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and David Dastmalchian. Natch, the original film’s director, Peyton Reed, will be behind the helm once more. Sadly and understandably, Edgar Wright’s got nothing to do with this film. Dude’s Ant-Man screenplay was clearly an influence on the finished product.

Newcomers include Walton Goggins, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and for all us Killjoys fans, Hannah John Kamen!

Ant-Man and the Wasp shrinks and then stealthily sneaks into theatres July 6. Check out the brand-new teaser trailer, offish synopsis, and predictably clever poster below:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,”a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.