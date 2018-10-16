Share This: The Ant-Man And The Wasp Blu-ray Flaunts Its Star Power Sara

Like its predecessor, Ant-Man and the Wasp offers a refreshing change of pace from the heavier, darker films that have characterized Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. After all, in what other Marvel movie could a giant Hello Kitty Pez dispenser roll through the streets like it’s nothing?

The Ant-Man and the Wasp Blu-ray extras reflect the film’s lighter, goofier tone—while one or two behind-the-scenes featurettes provide some insight into how and why certain elements of the movie (Hank’s lab, Hope’s Wasp suit, etc.) were created, most of the bonus features simply serve to remind Marvel fans that Ant-Man is a fun and invigorating diversion from the very unfortunate, very deadly things happening to Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne’s superhero colleagues. Let’s take a closer look.

The On-Screen Talent

“Back in the Ant Suit,” “A Suit of Her Own,” and “Subatomic Superheroes,” centre around Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, and Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, respectively. These extras serve as a effective reminder of how star-studded each MCU instalment—even the goofy ones—truly is. Marvel took special care to emphazise Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and Janet’s (Michelle Pfeiffer) roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp, a fitting approach considering that the Wasp is the very first female super hero to get name-dropped in the title of an MCU film.

In “A Suit of Her Own,” Lilly takes time to highlight the ways in which donning the Wasp suit gave her confidence, both when playing Hope and when asserting her authority when it came to making off-screen decisions—she apparently insisted that Hope’s fight style be graceful and effortless, a physical demonstration of the fact that being a superhero is something her character was born to do.

Speaking of Pfeiffer, in “Subatomic Superheroes” the silver screen icon sheds some light on why, she, arguably one of the best actors of all time, agreed to play a character in a bright and flashy Marvel sequel (albeit a character that helped found the original iteration of the Avengers). She also talks about acting opposite Michael Douglas’ Hank, complimenting Douglas’ ability to toe the line between arrogance and vulnerability. We think she meant that as a compliment? As for “Back in the Ant Suit”? It’s really just a five minute tribute to Paul Rudd’s humour, friendliness. and “boyish face.” We approve. Our only complaint is that we didn’t get separate featurettes that focus on Michael Peña’s Luis and Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost.

The Off-Screen Talent

Ant-Man and the Wasp is, unsurprisingly, a sort of coming-out party for Hope van Dyne. Accordingly, the Ant-Man crew had to make sure that everything from Wasp’s suit to her stunts looked as good, if not better, than Scott Lang’s. According to stunt coordinator George Cottle, his team needed between four and five weeks of training to get ready for Wasp’s restaurant kitchen “coming out” scene. Ant-Man’s head specialty costume creator Ivo Coveney also discusses the challenges of making a comfortable, non-restrictive Wasp suit in a colour between silver and gold (or “gilver,” as he jokingly calls it).

In “Quantum Perspective: The VFX and Production Design of Ant-Man and the Wasp,” director Peyton Reed talks about utilizing Scott’s growing and shrinking abilities in more creative and visually interesting ways than the first Ant-Man while keeping the film grounded and “photo-realistic.” One of the ways in which Reed tried to maintain Ant-Man‘s groundedness was to build functioning sets, namely Hank’s lab, and by taking advantage of Georgia’s “visual variety” rather than shooting solely on a sound stage. It’s an interesting featurette that could have run a few minutes longer without dragging, but it’s a minor qualm considering that every extra on the Ant-Man and the Wasp Blu-ray is relatively short. Including…

The Odds and Ends

We know we say this about every MCU blooper reel, but why isn’t Marvel taking advantage of their casts’ untapped comedic talent? Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s gag reel is only a couple minutes long, but we suspect that there are dozens more Michael Peña and Paul Rudd outtakes that may never see the light of day. To their credit, Marvel did take the time to put together two outtake reels specifically dedicated to Stan Lee’s obligatory cameo and Tim Heidecker’s hilariously deadpan Whale Boat Captain Daniel Gooobler.

Finally, deleted scenes “Worlds Upon Worlds” and “Sonny’s On the Trail” are both fun but, again, very short. Check out “Worlds Upon Worlds” if you’re somehow unconvinced of Janet van Dyne’s awesomeness, and watch “Sonny’s On the Trail” if you’re in the mood for a so-quick-you-might-miss-it Scientology joke.

Starting today, Ant-Man and the Wasp is available in Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download. Check out the official Ant-Man and the Wasp home release trailer below.