Share This: Nintendo Visits The Great Outdoors With Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Rodas

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was released worldwide on Tuesday (November 21) and it’s a step in a new direction for the game. In this version, you’re the manager of a new campsite and it’s now your responsibility to appease everyone. Typical. Don’t worry, you’re still the only human among a bunch of quirky critters that speak gibberish, but being the series’ first mobile app, they’ve used this opportunity to introduce a few new elements.

I wasn’t too optimistic about the game going mobile because of how it might compromise what I love about the franchise, but it’s actually an impressive attempt. Pocket Camp doesn’t feel sluggish or slow at all and its auto-save feature is right on the ball. Other new features have also been integrated pretty well. For example: you can now build your own furniture, explore different islands, add friends and visit their campsites, sell your goods to other players, and more.

It’s definitely a lot more rigid than I’m used to and doesn’t focus on exploration or customization like the entries titles did. In fact, what really keeps the game going forward is the constant stream of never ending goals that you’re inclined to reach.

One of the game’s heaviest criticisms is its use of micro-transactions in the form of “Leaf Tickets.” I understand players’ frustrations with the pay-to-win model games have been employing lately (not gonna name names—it rhymes with Shmar Shwars), but let’s understand this: Animal Crossing has never been about winning. If it was, I would’ve dropped out of school and become the leader of my own Animal Crossing e-sports team called “Tom’s Nooks.”

The fun has always resided in doing the most tedious, pointless tasks for no real good reason other than to pass some time. If that means I have to wait three hours for a tree to grow oranges so I can give one to a cat named Rosie in order to level up our friendship then that’s exactly what I’m gonna do. I’ll be at the pond fishing in the meantime.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp won’t be replacing Candy Crush’s top spot in my heart, but I’ll be logging in daily to reach some goals and help out friends with a task. Clearly, many players have the same idea, seeing as the app has been encountering major server errors due to its high traffic since release. Keep in mind this is still a very fresh game and a new direction for the Animal Crossing name. This leaves a lot of room for improvement but it’s off to quite a promising start.