Share This: Andy Serkis Explains The Dark Side Of Supreme Leader Snoke Jon

Since Star Wars returned two years ago, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) has emerged as a powerful representative of the dark side. However, the most powerful force of evil in the latest trilogy is the First Order’s ruler, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). A 9-foot-tall alien humanoid who has been severely disfigured, Snoke is filled with rage. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Serkis explains how this emotional instability fuels the character’s wrath.

“The thing about Snoke is that he is extremely strong with the Force, the dark side of the Force,” he says. “He’s terribly powerful, of course. But he is also a very vulnerable and wounded character. He has suffered and he has suffered injury. The way that his malevolence comes out is in reaction to that. His hatred of the Resistance is fuelled by what’s happened to him personally.”

However, don’t expect to come out of The Last Jedi with a complete understanding of Snoke. As writer-director Rian Johnson reminds us, this franchise always withholds more than it reveals. “In the original trilogy, we didn’t know anything about the Emperor except exactly what we needed to know, which is what Luke knew about him, that he’s the evil guy behind Vader. But then in the prequels, you knew everything about Palpatine because his rise to power was the story. We’ll learn exactly as much about Snoke as we need to.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theatres on December 15. Check out the trailer below.