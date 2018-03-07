How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Andy Serkis Says We Probably Haven’t Seen The Last Of Snoke

March 7, 2018
Jon
star wars

For The Last Jedi’s detractors, one of the film’s major problems is its treatment of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), a mythical villain who—brace yourself for spoilers—is very casually killed off in Episode VIII.

Of course, the flexible new Star Wars timeline allows dead characters to return in prequel form, so Snoke might still have a future. “I would love to think that there is room for him to come back,” Serkis told Entertainment Weekly. “I think anything’s possible in a Star Wars movie. I’d be all up for it. I think there’s a lot more to be had from the character for sure.”

According to Serkis, his character’s backstory has been carefully developed—and withheld.  “We wanted him to have a great deal of mystery,” he said. “J.J. [Abrams] and I discussed it, and Rian [Johnson] and I did discuss backstories… where he came from. I’ve been asked to not shed anything, should we want to bring him back in any way, whether [in a] prequel or whatever. I think there’s something cool about that. It still does remain a mystery for people. I know that some people find it incredibly frustrating, but I think it allows for further exploration and layering at a further point.”

The Last Jedi come to Digital on March 13 and Blu-ray on March 27. You can read our review of the movie here.

Trending
RELATED
Hellboy
News
Hellboy Reboot Will Be Closer To The Comics Than Guillermo del Toro’s ...
T2
News
The Next Terminator Sequel Will Be Back Very Soon
star wars
News
Why Luke Barely Mourned Han In The Last Jedi, Plus More Info On The Blu-...
News
Mark Hamill And John Williams Are In Denial About The Last Jedi
INNERSPACE CLIPS