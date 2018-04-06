Share This: Amazon Promises 5 Seasons Of Lord Of The Rings Jess

There are few things that make us more excited than the works of J.R.R. Tolkien—but Amazon’s recent promise to bring five seasons of our beloved Lord of the Rings to life might just top our enthusiasm list.

If you’re as pumped about elves, ents, and hobbits as we are, then Amazon’s quest to bring Mordor back into our screens/lives was one of the best announcements you’ve heard in a long time. With Amazon’s recent update that they’ve finally settled a $250 million rights deal with the Tolkien estate, publisher HarperCollins and new Line Cinema for a five-year commitment to the show is even more cause for celebration. Five years of Middle Earth excitement? Count us in.

The first two seasons may cost quite a pretty penny for the company however, with recent estimates gauging total costs for the first two seasons at roughly $500 million. For reference, Peter Jackson’s original trilogy cost only $281 million to make. If this trend continues for the rest of the promised five years, Amazon may be forking over northwards of $1 billion to the hobbits of the Shire. Amazon certainly is ‘Dwarf’-ing the previous films’ in total expenses.

There’s still no word as to who will be involved with the project’s creation, although Jackson’s attorney Peter Nelson has started a dialogue between the famed director and Amazon. The question as to whether or not Jackson will return to Middle-earth undoubtedly looms over all fans of the series who were in love with the original films, but not so fond of The Hobbit. Ever respectful to the holy trilogy, the events within Amazon’s Lord of the Rings will take place before the Fellowship’s adventures, but will not be producing the events from the ‘Silmarillion’, as the project’s deal does not give Amazon the rights to the stories… weird.

According to the terms of Amazon’s agreement, we might not have to wait too long to find out what the show will be about—production will need to begin within the next two years to keep to the contract. Now all that’s left to do is marathon the original Lord of the Rings a few more times before the new series premieres. Here’s to hoping some of the original cast members sign onto the project, and to getting an Amazon membership.