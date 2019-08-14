Share This: Amanda Seyfried Turned Down A Major Role In The MCU Jon

In the Hollywood of 2019, Amanda Seyfried is something of an anomaly, in that she has managed to thrive—enjoying her share of successes, both commercial (Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables) and critical (First Reformed, While We’re Young)—without committing her time to any major genre movie franchise. Superhero movies are getting more prevalent every day, but Seyfried has yet to appear in one, in spite of a rather tempting offer from Marvel. In a recent interview with MTV, the actress strongly suggested that she was approached to play Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, only to decline the role for quality of life reasons.

“I turned down one once and they haven’t called back since,” she said when asked about her willingness to appear in a superhero movie. “And it was a big’un. I don’t regret it because the truth is, I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year. Do you know what I mean? They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter’s now really obsessed with superheroes, and part of me wishes I had done it, but the other part of me is like, ‘I had a life to live,’ and I don’t think I would’ve been happy.”

