Alden Ehrenreich Discusses The Solo Director Debacle—And Two Possible Sequels

With the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story exactly one month away, Alden Ehrenreich has good reason to be excited. However, his imminent triumph might be somewhat bittersweet, as the directors who gave him the title role unceremoniously exited the project in the midst of production. One of the behind the scenes rumours suggested that Ehrenreich actively tried to get Phil Lord and Christopher Miller fired, but a recent article in Esquire suggests he has—or has developed—a more diplomatic understanding of the troubled shoot.

“From the first screen test on, we played around with it a lot,” he said. “We tried a lot of different things, rethinking behind the scenes. That was yielding a different movie than the other factions wanted. I knew what I was doing, but in terms of what that adds up to, you’re so in the dark as an actor. You don’t know what it’s shaping up to be, how they’re editing it, so it’s kind of impossible without having seen those things to know what the difference [of opinion] was, or exactly what created those differences.”

Whatever Ehrenreich’s true feelings about Lord and Miller, it seems pretty clear that he has positive feelings about replacement director Ron Howard: “Ron had this ability to come in and deal with morale and get everybody enthusiastic about (a) what we’d already shot—because I think his feeling was that a lot of what we’d already done was really good—and (b) the direction for the next piece of it. He knew how to navigate a tricky situation, and almost from the first or second day, everybody pretty quickly recharged and got excited again about the movie.”

Elsewhere in the article, Ehrenreich let it slip that he originally signed on for three films, though the fate of any future films will depend on the reaction to Solo: A Star Wars Story when it arrives in theatres on May 25. Check out the trailer below.