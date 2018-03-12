How do you want to login to your Space account?

Alan Cumming Accidentally Reveals His Upcoming Doctor Who Guest Role

March 12, 2018
Corrina

If you’re looking for someone to share your darkest secrets with, maybe don’t pick Alan Cumming. The X-Men actor and New York cabaret owner is not the best at keeping things under his hat. Which is great news for Doctor Who fans craving any and all news about the upcoming season. Late last week, Cumming was a guest on the Homo Sapiens podcast where he talked about his upcoming guest stint opposite Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

Cumming revealed that he’d be playing a sort of ineffectual bad guy—one that history buffs will instantly recognize: “Like a nice baddie. I’m James I, so I’m kind of like a dandy, foppy sort of coward who comes all right in the end,” he explained, adding, “They said he might come back.”

For all the anti-monarchists out there, James I was Queen Elizabeth I’s successor after she died without an heir (James was the son of Mary, Queen of Scots). He was crowned at the beginning of the 17th century and was king of all of Great Britain—the first to rule over both Scotland and England at the same time. He’s also the guy behind the edition of the bible you’re always finding in hotel room bedside drawers. There’s a sort of tie-in to V is for Vendetta, too and we’re already speculating about a Guy Fawkes plot for Cumming’s Who episode.

Shooting has begun for the new season of Doctor Who, but we’re still in for a bit of a wait… So until then, here’s the super charming Alan Cumming talking mostly about his totally right-on politics but also mentioning the Who secret-spilling:

