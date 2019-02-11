How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Aladdin Trailer Reveals Will Smith’s Blue Genie And Princess Jasmine

February 11, 2019
Alissa
aladdin-live-action-trailer-jasmine-genie-lead

Disney took full advantage of Grammy viewership by dropping an all new Aladdin trailer during the telecast on Sunday (February 10), and it is finally official: Genie has left the lamp!

The beginning of the preview is pretty similar to the previously dropped teaser that offered a look at the Cave of Wonders as Aladdin (played by Mena Massoud) approaches, but this time he’s goaded along by Jafar (Marwan Kenzari). “Your life begins now,” the Grand Vizier of Agrabah grants, taking a long pause before directly addressing, “Aladdin.”

Things pick up from there, offering a colourful glimpse of an elephant-laden processional and Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) herself, with a majestic-looking Rajah in her wings. Then, the moment we’ve all really been waiting for: Will Smith’s Genie floats out of his lamp, and he is, indeed, blue. And, for some reason, he’s really surprised that Aladdin doesn’t know him. Still no look at Billy Magnussen’s mysterious new character, Prince Anders, though.

Check out the full trailer above. Disney’s live-action Aladdin hits theatres May 24.

