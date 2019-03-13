Share This: If You’re An Aladdin Fan, Guy Ritchie Plans To Grant Your Wishes Jon

With Aladdin, director Guy Ritchie is simultaneously venturing into family filmmaking and musical territory for the first time. Given all of that and the iconic nature of the film he’s remaking (1992’s biggest hit), Ritchie approached his film’s soundtrack with extreme caution. “Clearly people are very attached to the original songs and clearly that’s part of the DNA, so we didn’t really want to stray from the original stuff,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re 26 years later, the world moves on, so there is a shift, which is just an unavoidable aspect of time. But essentially the soundtrack’s the same, just somewhat embellished with a couple of new tunes in it.”

Those new songs were composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. According to Menken, his work on the film was influenced by the original film, but also Ritchie’s distinctive sensibility. “It’s a Guy Richie musical,” he explained. “It’s got a lot of his style of, as he puts it, he’ll take a moment and throw a hand grenade into it. It’s like he explodes it. And yet it’s very, very much Aladdin. It’s really been a push-and-pull to keep his style and yet also the Disney… what’s expected by the audience.”

Aladdin arrives in theatres on May 24. Check out the new trailer below.