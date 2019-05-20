Share This: First Reactions To Aladdin Are Here, And People Are ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ Brittany

Disney’s live-action treatment of Aladdin is just about here, but thanks to a few early screenings, we have an idea of what to expect from the colourful, larger-than-life romp.

For the most part, it looks like people have some surprisingly positive thoughts on Disney’s latest remake. After some initial apprehension due to Will Smith portraying Genie, which comic legend Robin Williams was so well known for, it wasn’t immediately apparent how the movie would pan out.

Most praise has actually been for Smith and his take on Genie, which is a bit unexpected given the initial reaction to the actor’s appearance in the movie’s first trailer. Some viewers are over the moon for the chemistry between Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Naomi Scott (Jasmine).

Strangely enough, several folks weren’t as excited for “hot Jafar” (Marwan Kenzari), though they didn’t exactly go into why. Still, it looks like Disney has another hit on its hands here. Here’s what a selection of critics and viewers thought about their first brush with Aladdin.

ScreenRant’s Alex Leadbeater called the movie “fairly good,”praising Massoud and Scott’s interactions as Aladdin and Jasmine and the three “high-energy songs” that help elevate the story.

The middle courting act with Aladdin playing off Jasmine and Genie is so clearly the best part the movie actually rushes to get there. I wish it had been able to even more lean into what worked https://t.co/vdsvufeW2F — Alex Leadbeater (@ADLeadbeater) May 16, 2019

Writer Joe Passmore’s expectations were “in the gutter,” but he ended up calling Aladdin “much more fun than it had the right to be.”

My expectations were in the gutter, but #Aladdin was so much more fun than it had the right to be. The two leads were great and the visuals were amazing. Much better than Dumbo. — Joe (@JoePassmore) May 16, 2019

Critic Hannah Wales didn’t expect much either, but came out of the movie “pleasantly surprised.”

I had the lowest of expectations going into #Aladdin but you know what? I actually quite liked it! It’s not perfect by any means but I’m pleasantly surprised. pic.twitter.com/2ecF3QMnwb — Hannah Wales (@hannahwalesy) May 16, 2019

Podcaster Andrew Jones called the movie “Disney’s second-best recent remake” following Pete’s Dragon.

So #Aladdin is Disney’s second-best recent remake, after Pete’s Dragon. Proudly a musical fantasy adventure, the jokes are strong, Smith’s Genie is a lot of fun, the human leads work well. It’s 20 minutes too long, but works a charm for the entire run.

Will Smith credits rap!!! — Andrew Jones Hosts A Fun Show (@EthanRunt) May 8, 2019

Digital Spy found the movie a “lavish and enjoyable retelling,” but stated “the less said about Jafar, the better.”

#Aladdin Thoughts: A lavish and enjoyable retelling, but not enough of A Whole New World to fully succeed. Mena Massoud/Naomi Scott are great, while Will Smith brings a fun energy to his take on the Genie, even if the CGI lets him down. The less said about Jafar, the better 😬 pic.twitter.com/LTJfkVZKYn — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) May 8, 2019

Film critic Andrew Gaudion didn’t praise the movie’s musical sequences, but found the movie “quite funny, rather sweet, and charmingly earnest.”

Yes, Guy Ritchie doesn’t have a particularly good grasp on musical sequences, but otherwise I found #Aladdin to be quite funny, rather sweet and charmingly earnest. — Andrew Gaudion (@AndyGaudion93) May 17, 2019

Critic Rory Cashin seeks to quell our concerns about Aladdin, “especially anything Will Smith-related,” but chose an unexpected pick with Billy Magnussen as his MVP for his comedic talents.

Can confirm that the majority of your concerns about #Aladdin, especially anything Will Smith-related, will vanish once that first big song kicks in, but my pick for MVP has got to be @BillyMagnussen! He might just be a comedy genius in waiting. pic.twitter.com/0rMs5S0axn — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) May 8, 2019

If you can’t wait to see how Aladdin defies (or lives up to) your expectations, it’s bringing its vision of a whole new (live-action) world to theatres on May 24.





