Share This: Will Smith’s Genie In Disney’s Live-Action Aladdin Is Already A Meme Crystal

The first look at Will Smith’s Genie from Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin is here thanks to Entertainment Weekly, and the unbelievable sight has already been turned into a meme.

Smith’s wish-granting Genie is both an homage to Robin Williams’ animated character from the 1992 original Disney flick and very much a creation of his own; the end result has been described as “part Fresh Prince, part Hitch.” Read into that what you will! As for his overall look, the beard may be polarising the internet—but that was all part of Ritchie’s vision.

“I wanted a muscular 1970s dad,” he told EW. “He was big enough to feel like a force—not so muscular that he looked like he was counting his calories, but formidable enough to look like you knew when he was in the room.” So, is this formidable enough for you?

We can show you the world… of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5v pic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

Also starring Egypt-born actor Mena Massoud as the titular street hustler and Power Rangers star Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Aladdin will feature the songs you know and love from the animated classic, as well as two new musical additions and a few lyrical changes from Tony and Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

But Aladdin won’t be a shot-for-shot remake of the animated film. While it’s influenced by that film, it also pulls from the original folktale, “Aladdin and the Magic Lamp” from One Thousand and One Nights. As for the fictional city of Agrabah, the multicultural setting will draw from global influences, including the “Middle East, India, and China,” which is in line with the story’s cultural origins.

So prepare to travel to a whole new world (literally) when Aladdin hits theatres on May 24, 2019.